Gold medal winning Olympian visiting Rugby High School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lauren Henry is visiting her former school, Rugby High, to share her Olympic journey with students.

Rugby High School is looking forward to welcoming former student, Lauren Henry, to the school to speak to our students about her life, her training and her Olympic experience.

Lauren will be visiting the school on Monday 30th September and will host a number of special assemblies. Students will relive the experience of Lauren’s team’s nail-biting finish in the Olympics this summer, when she won Gold as part of the women’s quadruple sculls with team mates Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren took up rowing aged 13 and ascended through the junior ranks and at 21 she won the GB Rowing Senior Team Trials in 2023. She has gone on to win world and European crowns in the quadruple sculls, the boat in which she made her Olympic debut in Paris. Lauren was part of the crew that took the gold in the final seconds of the race at Paris 2024, narrowly beating the Netherlands.

Students will have the opportunity to ask Lauren questions followed by a photo opportunity for school sports captains and prefects.