Government pledge to invest in colleges 'A step in the right direction'

Promises of an influx of new teachers to bolster staffing levels are to be welcomed but the new Government is facing an “uphill battle” to put right years of underfunding in Further Education, according to a senior college leader.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, described new education secretary Bridget Phillipson’s pledge to “build a fairer society that delivers the best life chances for every child” as “a step in the right direction” but said Labour is under pressure to deliver a new national skills strategy that ensures no young person is left behind.

In an open letter to all those working in education, Mrs Phillipson said the change needed in education was “simple to describe, but vast to deliver”.

Mrs Plant, who previously served as a non-executive board member for the Department for Education, stressed the need for greater investment into the sector to facilitate the sweeping changes required.

Marion Plant, OBE, Principal of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

She said: “For many years, FE has been seen as a ‘Cinderella service’. We all know change is needed but nobody has really been able to make it happen. We need major reform and that can’t happen without the necessary funding. The initial noises coming out from the new Government are a step in the right direction but it’s going to be an uphill battle.

“Colleges are an essential part of England’s education system. Whether it is through top-class technical education, basic skills or lifelong learning, colleges such as ours help people of all ages and backgrounds to make the most of their talents and ambitions.

“The sector faces many well-documented challenges, not least the ever-widening skills gaps across the economy. Tackling these, and building an economy fit for the future will require a strong further education and skills training system, set up and supported to deliver for people, businesses and for communities.

“We need a national skills strategy that ensures no young person is left behind, with a comprehensive offer for everyone under the age of 21.”

The new education secretary has insisted that Labour’s manifesto pledge for 6,500 “new expert teachers” applies to colleges, as well as schools and said the Government is keen to create higher-quality training and employment paths by empowering local communities to develop the skills people need.

Mrs Plant added: “It’s encouraging to see FE included in these plans as we have been forgotten about for too long. However, to attract the right calibre of teachers and lecturers we need to be able to offer appropriate salaries and close the pay gap we have with schools.”

The coming decade is expected to see huge demand for young people with specialist skills in priority sectors such as digital, health and net zero, with colleges set to play a key role in providing a pipeline of workplace-ready employees and apprentices.