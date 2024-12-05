Grange Farm pupils shine bright this Road Safety Week thanks to Platform Home Ownership donation

Pupils at a primary school in Styvechall Grange celebrated Road Safety Week recently by wearing their new hi-vis vests, courtesy of Platform Home Ownership.

The housing association, which is bringing a collection of Shared Ownership homes to Baginton in early 2025, provided 36 luminous vests for a variety of year groups at Grange Farm Primary School as part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

With Daylight Saving Time recently coming to an end, visibility for children on their school commute is especially important as the nights draw in, with in many cases, both daily journeys being in relative darkness through the winter months.

With its roots stemming back to the mid-1900s, Road Safety Week (November 18-25) has become an important week in the calendar. Organised by road safety charity Brake, the week is celebrated yearly, helping to raise awareness of the dangers of excess or inappropriate speed and remember those who have been lost in such accidents.

Platform Home Ownership supplied 36 vests to Grange Farm Primary. Joanna Reynolds of Platform made the donation.

Many schools, communities and organisations come together to share important road safety messages and take action during Road Safety Week, with Platform’s donation providing a tangible difference to the visibility of the school’s pupils.

Victoria Noone, Deputy Headteacher at Grange Farm Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Platform Home Ownership for considering our children to receive this thoughtful donation.

“The pupils were thrilled to receive the vests, with this gesture reassuring both us and parents that they will be safer as they walk to and from school as well as when we go out on school trips.

“It’s fantastic to see local businesses supporting our community, particularly for such a worthwhile and important campaign.”

Platform’s Whitley Mews will comprise a charming collection of two- and three-bedroom homes available through Shared Ownership, helping a diverse range of home seekers secure their dream home through a more accessible route onto the property ladder.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Jasmin Jandu, Sales Consultant at Platform said, “We are delighted to support the pupils of Grange Farm Primary School with this donation for Road Safety Week as our first community donation in Baginton.

“Supporting organisations that mean a lot to the community is a big part of what we do, and we look forward to continuing this as Whitley Mews blossoms into a thriving community.

“We hope these vests will help to raise awareness of the importance of road safety as we head into winter.”