Green-minded students at Rugby school highlight importance of tackling climate crisis with local and global action

Green-minded students at a Rugby school are focusing on the global climate crisis and holding events to raise funds for two causes.
Rugby High School’s Climate Coalition is run by students who are organising the project.
Money raised will be split between ‘Cool Earth’ a charity that plants trees in developing countries, and towards improving the school’s recycling systems.
The Climate Coalition group plan to introduce more paper recycling to ensure it is available throughout the school and improve the centralised recycling station.
The students are also looking into revamping and reintroducing pen recycling for all classrooms.
There will also be a meat-free Monday, cake competition with climate crisis themes and a non-uniform day.
Miriam Clements, from the school’s Climate Coalition, said: “This exciting event was initiated by us as students who wanted a way to raise awareness - and monetary donations - for an issue that is becoming more and more important as time goes on.
“This is the first Climate Month we have had at our school so we really hope that it is a success and will become a yearly tradition.”
Joanna Grimes, Deputy Headteacher, said: “We are always happy to support students in organising initiatives such as this.
"We want our students to understand that their actions have the power to make a positive difference to our community and the world around
us, and this month will remind us of our day-to-day responsibilities towards the planet.
She added: “We are proud of our students’ creativity, determination and leadership.”