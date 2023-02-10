Green-minded students at Rugby school highlight importance of tackling climate crisis with local and global action

Rugby High School fundraises in February for Climate Month

Green-minded students at a Rugby school are focusing on the global climate crisis and holding events to raise funds for two causes.

Rugby High School’s Climate Coalition is run by students who are organising the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Money raised will be split between ‘Cool Earth’ a charity that plants trees in developing countries, and towards improving the school’s recycling systems.

Rugby High School students raise awareness.

The Climate Coalition group plan to introduce more paper recycling to ensure it is available throughout the school and improve the centralised recycling station.

The students are also looking into revamping and reintroducing pen recycling for all classrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be a meat-free Monday, cake competition with climate crisis themes and a non-uniform day.

Miriam Clements, from the school’s Climate Coalition, said: “This exciting event was initiated by us as students who wanted a way to raise awareness - and monetary donations - for an issue that is becoming more and more important as time goes on.

Climate change cake.

“This is the first Climate Month we have had at our school so we really hope that it is a success and will become a yearly tradition.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joanna Grimes, Deputy Headteacher, said: “We are always happy to support students in organising initiatives such as this.

"We want our students to understand that their actions have the power to make a positive difference to our community and the world around

us, and this month will remind us of our day-to-day responsibilities towards the planet.

Climate change cake competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement