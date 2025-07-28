Green thumbs and dirty faces: Rugby school receives gardening donation from local homebuilder

By Henry Lewis
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
BWM - SGB-45374 - Rugby Free Primary School recieves gardening donation from Barratt Homesplaceholder image
BWM - SGB-45374 - Rugby Free Primary School recieves gardening donation from Barratt Homes
Rugby Free Primary School in Warwickshire has received a donation of gardening equipment and seeds from a local homebuilder to assist in the school's outdoor learning opportunities.

The school, located near Barratt Homes’ Elborough Place development, is about to celebrate its 10th birthday and is currently at full capacity with 420 children on roll.

Aisling Armstrong, Early Years Foundation Stage Lead, said: “We're really grateful for the opportunity that Barratt Homes have provided our children. The gardening equipment will be used by around 120 pupils in key stage 1, and after the success of the vegetable bed this term, we will look to extend this to other areas of the school as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As Science lead for the school, it is really important that all children can access hands-on experiences such as gardening to support their understanding of natural processes, and this is not something that all children have the luxury of doing within their home.”

BWM - SGB-45316 - The children of Rugby Free Primary with their new gardening equipmentplaceholder image
BWM - SGB-45316 - The children of Rugby Free Primary with their new gardening equipment

The Royal Horticultural Society published an article last year declaring the many benefits that gardening has on young children. The charity suggests that gardening teaches self-regulation and individuality, helps develop patience, supports cognitive development and much more.

Aisling continues: “Although the school is located on the edge of an industrial estate, we recognise the importance of outdoor learning and the value that interacting with nature and caring for the environment has for our pupils, and endeavour to incorporate this as frequently as possible into our children’s school experiences.

“Our school has separate outdoor learning spaces for Reception and Key Stage 1, and they have used the gardening equipment to create a vegetable bed where the children are currently growing peas and tomatoes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrian Evans, Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Midlands said: “We are very happy to support the gardening initiatives at Rugby Free Primary School and hope that, with our donation, the school can continue to teach its students valuable lessons that can only be taught through outdoor learning.”

Related topics:WarwickshireBarratt HomesScience
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice