Half of all A Level grades at Warwick School awarded A*/A

Warwick School students have been celebrating today after receiving an impressive set of A level results, including 19% awarded at A*.

Half of all grades at Warwick were awarded at A/A*, and 80% awarded a A*-B. These results have seen 117 pupils securing a place at a university of their choosing, including 87 earning places at prestigious Russell Group or other highly selective institutions (including Bath, Loughborough and SOAS) and 7 Oxbridge offer holders successfully securing their places.

This year’s results are reflective of the hard work and dedication that our pupils have shown throughout the duration of their studies, and are especially impressive when considering the fact that this cohort were in Year 9 when the pandemic hit, and resultantly endured significant disruption to their education in the immediate years thereafter.

Our Upper Sixth leavers are well-placed to continue to their next destination with these achievements, whether that be in higher education or alternative career opportunities, and we wish them every success.

Head Master, Mr James Barker, commented: “Our Upper Sixth leavers can be enormously proud of their achievements which have earned them the opportunity to go forward and pursue their ambitions. Warwick School shares their pride and wishes them every success in the future.”

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Mr Richard Nicholson said: “Upper Sixth pupils across our Foundation schools have once again excelled, leaving us with both outstanding results and important skills to enable them to thrive beyond our doors. They leave us with our thanks for all they have brought to our communities and our good wishes for the future. We look forward to following their journeys in this next stage of their life and seeing the impact they have on the world around them.”