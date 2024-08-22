Harris Church of England Academy GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harris Church of England Academy are pleased to announce a strong set of GCSE results.

We are extremely proud of all of our students including those who have performed exceptionally well.

Harrison achieved four grade 9s, two 8s and two 7s. Karolina achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7; Lucy, achieved four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and one grade 6.

Oscar showed his love of science achieving a grade 9 Biology, Chemistry and Physics in a year where the BBC have announced GCSE pass rate falls for third year running.

Harrison celebrating four 9s!

Headteacher Roberta Harrison said that it was: “Incredibly rewarding to see the resulting success of a combination of students’ efforts and a curriculum tailored to their strengths.”

Harris Church of England Academy wish all of their students the very best for the next stage of their learning journey.