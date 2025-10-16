Hartshill Academy student takes on young high sheriff role

The current Warwickshire High Sheriff, Karen Lynch MBE, holds the historic position which has existed for over 1000 years. Today, the role involves supporting the Crown and judiciary and promoting voluntary work in the community. Through an opportunity unique to Hartshill Academy, Year 10 and 11 pupils at the school submitted entries to apply to be a Young High Sheriff for a day.

After a host of impressive applicants submitted their entries, the winning candidate, Vongai Masoka, is delighted to have been successful and to shadow the High Sheriff in her role. As part of this, the appointed young High Sheriff will now get the opportunity to support the High Sheriff fulfilling her duties on behalf of the King, whilst wearing a traditional ceremonial robe. Vongai will get an insight into the High Sheriff’s work to recognise charities and voluntary organisations that make valuable contributions to the local community.

With a wealth of high-quality applications to win the chance to become Young High Sheriff, Two Under Sheriffs, Hermione Knight and Hayden Marsh, were also appointed and will get the chance to attend special events over the course of the academic year. As well as supporting the High Sheriff, the representative Young High Sheriff and Under Sheriffs will take on a leadership role within Hartshill Academy, delivering crime prevention workshops that will give pupils the opportunity to discuss issues that matter to them and to make a positive difference.

The Young High Sheriff programme is supported by sponsors including the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Crimebeat.

Karen Lynch MBE, Warwickshire High Sheriff 25/26, said: “It is always joyous to see volunteers stepping forward to help solve problems and make Warwickshire a more cohesive and better county in which to live. There is a great parallel with the Young High Sheriff Competition and the Young High Sheriff Programme — they remind us what this is really all about.

“This first element of the Competition is designed to do two things: to get young people thinking, learning, understanding, and building awareness of what the role of the High Sheriff is — but also to reflect on what leadership means in building a cohesive society. It’s about recognising the role of leadership in serving your county, whether that’s through the services that help keep law and order, through our civic institutions, or through volunteering in the lives you go on to lead beyond Hartshill Academy.

“These young people have taken a step forward and said, ‘I believe it is important that I, as an individual, care about what happens in my community. I can see a way to contribute through my ideas and play a part in serving my community.’”

Lorraine Taylor, Principal at Hartshill Academy, said: “The opportunity to take part in the Young High Sheriff Programme is hugely exciting and we are delighted to have appointed Vongai as Young High Sheriff. Vongai impressed the judges with her application and I am looking forward to seeing her taking on this fantastic leadership role in our school. Providing our pupils with enrichment opportunities like these is central to our mission at Hartshill Academy, giving pupils the confidence to take on important responsibilities, find their voice and create positive change.

“Through this programme, our young people have exemplified the importance of Education with Character. They have demonstrated Heart, Ambition, Respect and Tenacity, to not only present the best versions of themselves, but also to bring out the best in everyone.”