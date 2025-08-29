Hartshill students delight at grade 9s

With the awarding of GCSEs nationally this summer, there were celebrations for students at Hartshill Academy as they discovered the result of their efforts.

Teachers and staff were on hand to congratulate the students, many of whom were extremely pleased to see the grades they had received. This included: -George P, who achieved who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

-George D, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 6s and one grade 5;

-Grace, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s;

-Katrina, who achieved four grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s;

-Nikit, who achieved one grade 9, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 5;

-Tilly, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 5.

Lorraine Taylor, Principal of Hartshill Academy, said:

“As a Head, it is always a pleasure to celebrate students’ achievements, so days such as today are even more rewarding given the importance of these young people’s first external exams. With these qualifications, they can take pride in what they have achieved through hard work and persistence and move on successfully and with confidence to the next stage of their education and lives.

“We are so proud of these Year 11s and very excited to see them take their next steps. We are also hugely thankful to staff, who put tremendous effort into supporting students, and of course to parents and families for their important involvement.”

1 . Hartshill students celebrate George D celebrating his results. Photo: Submitted

2 . Hartshill students celebrate Grace also pleased with her results Photo: Submitted

3 . Hartshill students celebrate Tilly D finds out the results of her hard work Photo: Submitted

4 . Hartshill students celebrate Nikit receiving his GCSE results Photo: Submitted