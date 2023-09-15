“I was really impressed with their politeness, enthusiasm, and determination”

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a tough selection progress, the new head girl and boy of Avon Valley School in Rugby have been appointed.

Drew Wallis and Lavinia Poiata have now taken up their roles, which they will fulfil until they leave the school in July 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 students applied for the positions and completed the application process.

The new head boy and head girl.

New headteacher Blake Francis had the difficult decision of appointing students to their roles.

James Cowley and Daisy Harris were appointed as the school’s deputy head boy and girl. Charlotte Amer was appointed as events captain, and Zara Francis was appointed to lead on anti-bullying and well-being.

The head boy, head girl, and senior house prefects represent the school’s student community, serve as ambassadors at school events, and act as positive role models for the school’s younger students.