Register
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Head boy and girl of a Rugby school put through tough selection process before being chosen by new headteacher

“I was really impressed with their politeness, enthusiasm, and determination”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a tough selection progress, the new head girl and boy of Avon Valley School in Rugby have been appointed.

Drew Wallis and Lavinia Poiata have now taken up their roles, which they will fulfil until they leave the school in July 2024.

More than 20 students applied for the positions and completed the application process.

Most Popular
The new head boy and head girl.The new head boy and head girl.
The new head boy and head girl.

New headteacher Blake Francis had the difficult decision of appointing students to their roles.

James Cowley and Daisy Harris were appointed as the school’s deputy head boy and girl. Charlotte Amer was appointed as events captain, and Zara Francis was appointed to lead on anti-bullying and well-being.

The head boy, head girl, and senior house prefects represent the school’s student community, serve as ambassadors at school events, and act as positive role models for the school’s younger students.

Blake said: “I was really impressed with their politeness, enthusiasm, and determination.”

Related topics:Rugby