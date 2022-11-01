Brooke School. Picture: Google.

The headteacher of a special school in Rugby said he is ‘saddened’ by the school’s latest Ofsted inspection.

Brooke School, in Overslade Lane, has been rated Inadequate by inspectors.

Head Stephen Garside, who started his role in 2019, said the latest report provides an ‘accurate reflection’ of the school’s journey.

Concerns highlighted in the report were leadership and management, the curriculum and the quality of education.

Mr Garside said he was ‘saddened’ by the findings.

He added: “We appreciate that this will cause a great deal of concern, but I want to reassure parents, carers and the wider school community that, since the Ofsted visit in May, we have taken a number of immediate positive steps to make improvements in the school.

"We are very proud of our school and our amazing learners, and it should be noted that as well as identifying areas where we need to improve, the report highlighted the positive culture prevalent in the school.”

He said staff at the state special school, for pupils from 2 to 19 with autism, physical disabilities, medical needs and learning difficulties, are committed to providing the highest quality of education.

“I believe that the report provides an accurate reflection of where we are on our journey,” added Mr Garside.

"We know there is more work to be done, but we remain committed to putting the children at the heart of everything we do, through our holistic approach to education.”

The report stated that pupils enjoy their time at Brooke School.

It said ‘leaders have high expectations for all pupils to behave well and to do well, but they are not clear enough about what they want pupils to learn, why, and when. They are working on improving this, but changes are not happening quickly enough’.

Mr Garside said: “By working together, we are confident that that we will be able to make the changes outlined within the report and we look forward to seeing the impact these changes.”

Brooke School has previously been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Overall effectiveness: Inadequate

The quality of education: Inadequate

Behaviour and attitudes: Requires improvement

Personal development: Requires improvement

Leadership and management: Inadequate

Early years provision: Inadequate

