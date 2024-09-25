Headmaster of King's High Warwick wins 'Best Head' at Tatler Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King's High, Warwick's inspiring Headmaster, Dr Stephen Burley, has been crowned winner of the highly sought-after 'Best Head of a Public School' Award at the Tatler Schools Guide Awards on 23 September 2024.

King's High, Warwick's inspiring Head Master, Dr Stephen Burley, has been crowned winner of the highly sought-after 'Best Head of a Public School' Award at the Tatler Schools Guide Awards on 23 September 2024. This prestigious accolade, for a Head who goes 'above and beyond', recognises Dr Burley’s outstanding leadership, dedication, and tireless commitment to making King’s High, Warwick such an exceptional school. Nominations are drawn from a variety of sources, including public votes, as part of a rigorous selection process.

Following the award, Dr Burley commented, “I was absolutely thrilled to be named Tatler Best Head 2025 – the award belongs to the whole King’s High community and reflects the incredible dynamism, energy, and success of this wonderful school. I collected the award on behalf of the inspiring staff, brilliant students, and supportive parents of King’s High and, of course, Warwick Schools Foundation. I couldn’t be more proud that the work across our community in Warwick was recognised by this national award. It is a great privilege and honour to lead King’s High and the awards ceremony was a fitting celebration of the excellence across the sector.”

King's High has also been named a Tatler School 2025, a prestigious accolade that celebrates outstanding achievements in education.

This recognition places us amongst the finest schools in the country, and follows a string of recent accolades, including winning the ISA's inaugural award for Future Readiness and being named the Sunday Times' top school in Warwickshire for academic performance.

Mr Richard Nicholson, Foundation Principal, Warwick Schools Foundation added, 'I am delighted that Dr Burley and King’s High have been recognised by Tatler Magazine, both for extraordinary and visionary leadership and the impact that has had on pupils’ learning, achievements, and their happiness and wellbeing. Warwick Schools Foundation is proud to be at the forefront of education, supporting almost 3,000 pupils in our schools, and many more through our extensive partnership programmes. We know that education has the power to transform lives. Transformational leadership is an essential part of that mission.'