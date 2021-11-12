Here is the winning entry in the Peace Poster Competition in Southam

Matilda Hughes's winning poster in the Southam and District Lions Club's Peace Poster Competition.

This amazing poster by 12-year-old Matilda Hughes was the winner of the Southam and District Lions Club's Peace Poster Competition.

The competition was open to students aged between 11-13 from Southam College.

The runners-up were Eliana Cook and Toby Clarke, both in year 7. The three students were presented with certificates by Lions Club Secretary Peter Guy who congratulated them and thanked the college once again for supporting the competition and all the pupils who took part.

Peter Guy from the Southam and District Lions with the poster winner Matilda Hughes (on his left) and runners-up Eliana Cook and Toby Clarke

Matilda’s poster will now be forwarded for consideration, along with many other entries, for the district competition.