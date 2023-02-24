Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hillmorton community invited to celebrate inspirational women in friendly space

Display of letters, poems and pictures in High Street

By Lucie Green
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:09pm

Inspirational women are being celebrated by the community in Hillmorton.

For International Women's Day on March 8, HEaRT Community Group in Rugby is excited to have the input of residents and school students for a display entitled 'My inspirational woman is...’

Letters, poems and pictures will be at The Friendly Bench outdoor social space in High Street from March 4-11.

Most Popular
A library picture of The Friendly Bench in Hillmorton

Jill Dwyer, of Hillmorton and East Rugby Together Community Group (HEaRT), said everyone is invited to visit the display.

Rugby