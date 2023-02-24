Hillmorton community invited to celebrate inspirational women in friendly space

Display of letters, poems and pictures in High Street

Inspirational women are being celebrated by the community in Hillmorton.

For International Women's Day on March 8, HEaRT Community Group in Rugby is excited to have the input of residents and school students for a display entitled 'My inspirational woman is...’

Letters, poems and pictures will be at The Friendly Bench outdoor social space in High Street from March 4-11.

A library picture of The Friendly Bench in Hillmorton