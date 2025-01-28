Hospitality students to ‘cook up a storm’ in semi-finals of national catering competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented hospitality and catering students will represent North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College in the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year award.

Competing against eight other teams in the semi-finals, the three dedicated students will demonstrate their exceptional culinary expertise and top-tier service skills by providing guests with a luxury three course meal and an outstanding dining experience.

The semi-finals of the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year are set to take place on Tuesday, March 11, at the renowned Seasons Cookery School, located at Lainston House in Winchester.

This marks the sixth occasion that students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have successfully reached this stage of the prestigious competition.

Students (left to right) Ruby Butcher, Amelia Smith, Sophie Trevitt

Jon Starns, Hospitality and Catering Lead at NWSLC, said: “After months of dedication and creativity in dish and wine development, I am incredibly proud of our students on being shortlisted.

“This is a tremendous achievement and a testament to their hard work, passion, and talent. It is not an easy task, and they continue to represent NWSLC with pride and professionalism. We are excited to see what the competition has in hold.”

Launched in 2012, the competition brings together teams from across the UK who run a live restaurant service for guests and esteemed judges.

All competitors are aged 21 or under, with each team comprising two chefs and one front of house who balances the role of service and sommelier.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and CEO of NWSLC, said: “I am thrilled to see our hospitality and catering students thriving once again.

“Their dedication and hard work exemplify the high standards we strive for at the College. This achievement not only highlights their individual talents but also underscores the quality of our hospitality and catering courses. We look forward to supporting them as they advance in the competition.”

Selected finalists will compete on Wednesday, June 25, prior to the commencement of the Skills for Chefs Conference on Thursday, June 26. Winners will be announced that evening at the Gala Dinner.

For more details visit https://www.restaurantcompetition.co.uk.

Following a November inspection, the College has been officially rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted, with ‘Outstanding’ recognition for student Behaviour and Attitudes and the highest accolade of “strong for skills”, recognising its exceptional contribution and responsiveness to meeting the local skills need.

The Ofsted report highlighted NWSLC’s strong employer partnerships and regional impact, showcasing how the College’s tailored curriculum meets critical skills gaps in high-demand areas such as logistics, healthcare and green technologies for the automotive.

NWSLC is a leading college group based in the Midlands. The group has seven campuses located across Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

Through the shared Mission, ‘to achieve success through learning’, the College is committed to working in partnership with local, regional, and national employers to ensure it delivers the skills training that industry needs today and in the future.

For more information about the courses available at NWSLC, visit www.nwslc.ac.uk.