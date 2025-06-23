Houlton pupils given insight into potential professions thanks to Futures Festival

By Ellen Manning
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST
Children at St Gabriel's CofE Academy learned about different careers at the recent Futures Festival.placeholder image
Children at St Gabriel's CofE Academy learned about different careers at the recent Futures Festival.
Pupils at a Houlton school had a taste of the future thanks to a special event designed to showcase possible professions.

Children from Reception right up to Year 6 at St Gabriel’s CofE Academy took part in the Futures Festival to get an insight into different career options that they may want to pursue. Professionals from sectors including archaeology, the police, trade and construction, film and photography, dance, business founders and more spoke to the pupils about what their job involves and how they got into their chosen careers.

The event was supported by Urban&Civic, the master developer behind the Houlton community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael McCormick, Deputy Headteacher at St Gabriel's, said: “Our Futures Festival was a great opportunity to give pupils an insight into potential career options for the future. We’re grateful to the professionals who gave up their time to speak to our children and to Urban&Civic for supporting the event.”

Related topics:Houlton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice