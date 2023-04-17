Redrow Midlands has donated £600 to the 1st Houlton Guides as part of its Community Fund initiative.

Happy campers in Houlton.

A local developer has pitched in to help Girl Guides in Rugby enjoy the great outdoors.

The group was founded in 2022 as part of the new growing community at Houlton. It relies on membership fees and donations to run the club and host activities, including things members may not have done before.

The leaders aim to take the girls on more trips, giving them opportunities to explore and learn more about the nature around them. The donation from Redrow Midlands will fund much-needed camping equipment to make this happen.