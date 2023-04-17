Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 minutes ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
2 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
6 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
6 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
7 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Housebuilder pitches in to help Rugby girl guides' camping fund

Redrow Midlands has donated £600 to the 1st Houlton Guides as part of its Community Fund initiative.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Happy campers in Houlton.Happy campers in Houlton.
Happy campers in Houlton.

A local developer has pitched in to help Girl Guides in Rugby enjoy the great outdoors.

Redrow Midlands has donated £600 to the 1st Houlton Guides as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The group was founded in 2022 as part of the new growing community at Houlton. It relies on membership fees and donations to run the club and host activities, including things members may not have done before.

Most Popular

The leaders aim to take the girls on more trips, giving them opportunities to explore and learn more about the nature around them. The donation from Redrow Midlands will fund much-needed camping equipment to make this happen.

Alongside the Girl Guides in Rugby, six other charities benefited from the Community Fund, including West Mercia Search and Rescue, Worcestershire Animal Rescue and Changes Tamworth.

Related topics:RugbyHoulton