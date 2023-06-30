Husband-and-wife teaching duo in Rugby are retiring after more than 80 years at the same school

The couple said they have have thoroughly enjoyed their time Bilton Grange

Husband-and-wife teachers Paul and Helen Nicholson are retiring after more than 80 years at the same school.

The couple said they have have thoroughly enjoyed their time Bilton Grange and 'never referred to it as work, it’s just being at school'.

Helen has been teaching there for 44 years, Paul for 38 years.

Helen and Paul Nicholson

Helen started working at Homefield in 1978 although she had actually begun her story at Bilton Grange back in 1969 when she attended Homefield as a child. Given the responsibility of setting up a reception class by then headmistress Miss Clements, the class grew into what it is today.

Helen left to travel for eight months and, upon her return in 1986, would end up meeting Paul.

Paul started in 1986, was the youngest member of staff at the time, and the two were set up by the long-term head of the maintenance team by the name of Cyril Waldon, meeting on the squash court at Bilton Grange and going on to marry in 1991.

Helen remained at Homefield, which would become the Bilton Grange Pre-Prep when they merged in 1992, teaching the ever-growing reception class.

Paul in his time has been: master in charge of hockey, head of mathematics, head of ICT, covered director of studies, head of sixth form, director of sport, assistant head (senior master), deputy head and even acting head for a duration.

When asked what kept them here for all this time, they said: “The grass is not greener on the other side! We’ve been to many schools across the country, and we realised we had everything we need here.

"We have made lots of friends here, our children were here, our lives are here, so why would we go? Why would we want to leave the best school around?

