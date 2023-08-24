“There are some big decisions to make but I want to assure all our young people and their parents and carers, that there is a whole raft of information and support available to them whatever they choose to do”

Young people across Rugby are celebrating their GCSE results today (August 24).

We’ve put together this gallery of students celebrating their achievements with help from schools and colleges.

Results were very positive across schools in the county. This comes after many pupils faced a tough few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, over 6,500 Warwickshire students have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges and training providers.

Early results from this morning are indicating a positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “Congratulations to all the young people who have worked so hard throughout their school careers and are celebrating their results today.

“Now is the time when young people's education becomes more focussed and streamlined. There are some big decisions to make but I want to assure all our young people and their parents and carers, that there is a whole raft of information and support available to them whatever they choose to do.”

