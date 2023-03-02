Register
IN PICTURES: Children in Rugby show off amazing costumes for World Book Day 2023

We asked for your pictures – and you didn’t disappoint!

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago

Children in Rugby have brought their favourite characters to life today (Thursday) for World Book Day.

From Harry Potter costumes and dreamy Disney outfits to superhero costumes, schoolchildren have had lots of fun.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We asked for your pictures – and you didn’t disappoint. Take a look at our picture gallery...

1. Perfect pirate

Eleanor, 3, is a colourful young pirate.

2. Gangsta Granny

Maisie, 6, as Gangsta Granny.

3. Wicked Wednesday

Laura, 10, looking the part.

4. Wonderful witch

Violet, 8, looks magical.

