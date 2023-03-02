IN PICTURES: Children in Rugby show off amazing costumes for World Book Day 2023

We asked for your pictures – and you didn’t disappoint!

Children in Rugby have brought their favourite characters to life today (Thursday) for World Book Day.

From Harry Potter costumes and dreamy Disney outfits to superhero costumes, schoolchildren have had lots of fun.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

1 . Perfect pirate Eleanor, 3, is a colourful young pirate. Photo: EF Photo Sales

2 . Gangsta Granny Maisie, 6, as Gangsta Granny. Photo: MF Photo Sales

3 . Wicked Wednesday Laura, 10, looking the part. Photo: LF Photo Sales

4 . Wonderful witch Violet, 8, looks magical. Photo: VF Photo Sales