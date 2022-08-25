IN PICTURES: Headteacher at Avon Valley praises students, staff and parents for excellent GCSE results in Rugby
Strong set of results across all GCSE and BTec subjects
Staff at The Avon Valley School in Rugby are delighted with the excellent set of results achieved by students this year.
Alison Davies, Headteacher, said it’s a testimony to all the hard work put in by students, staff and parents.
She said: “The last two years have been a huge challenge for all of our students, and many of them have missed significant amounts of time through illness and isolation."
The school has achieved a strong set of results across all GCSE and BTec subjects, with 62% of the cohort achieving a grade 4+ in English and Maths.
Liliya Herring got 8 at grade 9, 2 at Grade 8 and a grade A in the level 3 Free Standing Maths Qualification (FSMQ). Other high achieving students who have achieved 8 or more GCSE’s at Grade 7 or above are: Samantha Wordley, Kausar Blackwell, Leila Aghdasi-Sisan, Ellie Boswell, Niamh Issitt and Julia Kaczmarek.