The school says students have performed particularly well, with some outstanding successes.

Students and staff at Lutterworth High School are celebrating excellent results.

The school says students have performed particularly well, with some outstanding successes.

Headteacher Julian Kirby said: “We are once again delighted with how well our students have performed, especially with the challenges these students have faced over the last few years.

“Our students really have worked to the best of their ability and our dedicated staff have gone above and beyond to support them.”

1 . Lutterworth High School GCSE results 2023 Students at Lutterworth High School celebrate their excellent results. Photo: Lutterworth High School

2 . Lutterworth High School GCSE results 2023 Students, staff and parents at Lutterworth High School celebrate their excellent results. Photo: Lutterworth High School

3 . Lutterworth High School GCSE results 2023 Students, staff and parents at Lutterworth High School celebrate their excellent results. Photo: Lutterworth High School