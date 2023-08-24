Register
In pictures: Lutterworth High School students celebrate GCSE results

The school says students have performed particularly well, with some outstanding successes.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

Students and staff at Lutterworth High School are celebrating excellent results.

The school says students have performed particularly well, with some outstanding successes.

Headteacher Julian Kirby said: “We are once again delighted with how well our students have performed, especially with the challenges these students have faced over the last few years.

“Our students really have worked to the best of their ability and our dedicated staff have gone above and beyond to support them.”

