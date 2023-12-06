In pictures: Pupils in Kineton get the chance to brand new sports block

Year eight pupils were the first to try them out for their PE lesson

Pupils in Kineton recently got a chance to enjoy their brand new sports block.

The new facilities were officially handed over to the Kineton High School on Monday November 27 and year eight pupils were the first to try them out for their PE lesson the following day.

A spokesperson for Kineton High School said: "They were suitably impressed with the facilities that include a multi-purpose activity/dance studio; a sports hall, designed for many different sports; a fitness studio and classroom.

"Everyone is delighted with the new block and are now eagerly anticipating the completion of our new school building!

"Thank you to the Wates and DFE teams for working so hard to get it finished for us to be in before Christmas despite some of the challenges that they’ve faced. We are delighted that the building is also available for community use.”

To find out more visit https://khs.schoolhire.co.uk

