Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Thumbs up for school.Thumbs up for school.
Thumbs up for school.

In pictures: Summer's gone and Rugby children head back to the classroom

Sunny smiles and smart uniforms, it’s back to school 2023
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST

Here’s our final gallery of children returning to the classrooms in Rugby as summer comes to an end.

The first day of school is an important part of a child's and parent’s life.

We asked for your back to school pictures – and you didn’t disappoint.

Do remember to keep us posted about what your child has been up to with goals and achievements. We love to hear from you. Email [email protected]

Looking smart and ready to learn.

1. Back to school 2023

Looking smart and ready to learn. Photo: Gemma Nistorică-David

Cousins on their walk to school.

2. Back to school 2023

Cousins on their walk to school. Photo: Gemma Nistorică-David

All smiles for the first week.

3. Back to school 2023

All smiles for the first week. Photo: Gemma Nistorică-David

Oh dear! Still giving the thumbs up.

4. Back to school 2023

Oh dear! Still giving the thumbs up. Photo: Diane Slater

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Rugbysummer