In pictures: 'We stand brighter, together': Children in Rugby wear yellow for mental health awareness

Students at Bilton C of E Junior school wore yellow for the Young Minds ‘Hello Yellow’ campaign.

Head of School Rebecca Ross said: “We are incredibly proud of how the children have said yes to yellow today and we have been impressed by the flourish of colour that we have seen around the school.

"Here at Bilton C of E Junior school we are passionate supporting the emotional resilience of our children as part of their development with us, the way they have embraced this idea is testament to how important it is to them too.”

The wellbeing ambassadors at the school led an insightful assembly for all of the children, which provided everyone with a great opportunity to come together and talk about mental health, reinforcing the message that it matters to everyone.

Young Minds created the Hello Yellow concept to help to show young people they’re not alone with their mental health. They have encouraged many organisations and individuals across the UK to come together to make World Mental Health Day that little bit brighter by wearing something

yellow and donating to YoungMinds.

At present the world is a really tough place for children and young people to grow up in and Young Minds want to ensure that young people to know that they don’t have to go through this alone with the motto things can get better ‘because we stand brighter, together’.

Staff said: “It has been great to be enable the children to show their support for such an incredible cause. Bilton C of E Junior school is part of the Bilton Community Federation with two other schools, Bawnmore Community Infant School, and Bilton Infant School.

"The children at all of the schools have taken part in this Federation wide activity to raise awareness of children’s mental wellbeing. Children at

Bawnmore Infant school created yellow themed art work and at Bilton Infant School were proud to be wearing yellow too.”

1 . Bilton Infant School Children from Bilton Infant School wear yellow for the day. Photo: WW

2 . Bilton Junior School Students from Bilton Junior School wear yellow. Photo: WW

3 . Bilton Junior School Spreading a positive message. Photo: WW