Inspiring Rugby pupils hatch their own fundraising plan after learning about the plight of the Amazon rainforest

Pupils raised a grand total of £627 at the bake sale

Pupils at a primary school in Rugby were so moved after learning about the Amazon rainforest that they immediately hatched their own plan to make a difference.

And with careful planning and a bit of persuasion, they have helped raise hundreds of pounds.

Year three pupils at Oakfield Primary School took it upon themselves to raise money for a scheme called Operation Ocelot after learning about the plight of the rainforest in lessons.

The children began their fundraising by writing persuasive letters to the headteacher Mrs Adams. With her consent, they rallied together to start a bake sale which was held over two days.

Oakfield staff said they were amazed by the generosity of cake contributions and donations from parents.

The school said: "Unprecedentedly, these inspiring children were able to raise a grand total of £627!

"We could not be prouder of our remarkable children. In recent months, our pupils have shown themselves to be determined, philanthropical and mature.

"They are making a difference to the world and are our future leaders!"

Year 3 class teacher, Miss Hill, said: “We could not be more grateful or in awe of our community’s generosity and unwavering support.

"The children have not only been able to change and shape the future of our planet but have had an unforgettable experience.