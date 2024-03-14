International storyteller inspires Rugby students as part of careers week
Alim Kamara inspired young people at Harris C of E Academy with his own story and motivational storytelling.
The week, which coincided with World Book Day, gave students the chance to meet a paramedic, artist, games designer, engineer, communications manager and solicitor.
National Careers Week (NCW) is a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK.
Anna Wilson, Careers Adviser, said: “Our intent is to raise aspirations, give students the skills to achieve their full potential and provide opportunities to explore different career pathways.
"We will continue to offer the Eat and Meet sessions throughout the year to inspire our students with more career stories.”
Other activities included a competition, book displays and a treasure hunt.