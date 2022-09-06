Register
Looking smart and ready for anything.

It's back to school time in Rugby - here's some of your eager learners as they head to the classroom

Emotional time for parents and children

By Lucie Green
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:42 pm

Shoes are polished, pencils are sharpened and uniforms are ironed as children in Rugby get back into the classroom this week.

It can be an emotional time for parents, grandparents and carers who love to capture the moment their children head back to school.

In the interest of safety, we’ve just included the names of parents who have submitted the pictures.

If you want your child added to our photo gallery, please email [email protected]

1. Smart young man

Model student.

Photo: Kirsty Goodman.

2. Back to school

Love those frilly socks.

Photo: Gemma Baylis.

3. New threads

Smart chap.

Photo: Leanne Gaunt

4. Back to school

This little lady's picture was taken by mum Stacey.

Photo: Stacey Hollings

