It's back to school time in Rugby - here's some of your eager learners as they head to the classroom

Shoes are polished, pencils are sharpened and uniforms are ironed as children in Rugby get back into the classroom this week.

It can be an emotional time for parents, grandparents and carers who love to capture the moment their children head back to school.

In the interest of safety, we’ve just included the names of parents who have submitted the pictures.

If you want your child added to our photo gallery, please email [email protected]

1. Smart young man Model student. Photo: Kirsty Goodman. Photo Sales

2. Back to school Love those frilly socks. Photo: Gemma Baylis. Photo Sales

3. New threads Smart chap. Photo: Leanne Gaunt Photo Sales

4. Back to school This little lady's picture was taken by mum Stacey. Photo: Stacey Hollings Photo Sales