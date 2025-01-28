Junior school children reach for the stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The children of Bilton C of E Junior School have been reaching for the stars this week, as they became meteorite hunters, created moon footprints and had great fun making their own edible moon rocks!

The children have also had a truly out of this world experience viewing space through a planetarium that came to school. They were able to get their hands on the moon!

Head of School, Rebecca Ross, has been amazed by the enthusiasm of the children. They have been walking, talking and exploring space throughout the week.

“The children have conducted investigations into the relationship between impact speed and crater size in the context of Moon impacts. They have learned about the three main types of Earth rocks and made edible analogues to help explain how they form. Not only that, but they have also learned about the Apollo missions and what the astronauts did at the landing sites.

Meteorite Hunting

"The experiments have been really fun (and messy!), especially when they were performing an experiment to determine which material—sand or flour—most resembles lunar soil. By looking at the shapes of the particles, they will then explain why the Apollo astronauts’ footprints are still on the Moon 50 years later.”

The children had the most amazing week and were truly inspired by all things space.

Mrs Ross added: "We encourage all our children to embrace the world around them and this week has really opened their eyes to all aspects of space and enabled them to have a truly intergalactic experience.”

The children and teachers have loved every minute.

Making moon footprints

Mrs Stevens, the school science lead, was so pleased with the whole experience: “It was an honor to host the moon rocks and see the children so inspired and knowledgeable. It was fantastic to have so many parents attend the showcase, allowing the children to share their incredible learning.”

Bradley was so excited by it all: “I couldn't wait to come into school each morning. It's been so exciting – the best week ever!” and Ivy loved every minute: “The learning was so much fun! We made edible rocks, and they tasted amazing. It really helped me understand rock formation – it's something I'll never forget.”

Isaac particularly loved the using the scientific equipment: “We used some really advanced and exciting technology to support our learning, and I felt like a true scientist.”