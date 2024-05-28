Kenilworth Lions support transport costs for primary school swimming lessons

By Andy CartwrightContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Kenilworth Lions Club CIO are delighted to be able to support the local Primary Schools with substantial donations toward the costs of providing swimming lessons to school pupils in the Kenilworth area for the year ahead.

Two thousand pounds has been donated to each of seven schools.

As there is no longer a pool available in Abbey Fields pupils are being transported to diverse locations around the county at considerable extra cost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funds for this would normally come from the schools operating budget and it is a requirement that all pupils are taught to swim.

Most Popular
Cheque presentation to Thorns Infant SchoolCheque presentation to Thorns Infant School
Cheque presentation to Thorns Infant School

We hope that this will go some way to easing the financial pressures on the schools and parents.

President Elect Sue Meads commented that the Lions are delighted to be supporting an important youth programme in the community.

Related topics:Primary SchoolsKenilworth