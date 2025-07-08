Kenilworth Mayor plants oak tree to mark Crackley Hall School’s 80th anniversary

Crackley Hall School marked its 80th anniversary by planting an oak tree. The event was part of a series of commemorations taking place this year, celebrating the school’s 80 years at its Crackley Hall site on Kenilworth’s Coventry Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was delighted to welcome the Mayor of Kenilworth, James Kennedy, to help plant the oak tree on the school’s sports field. Accompanied by Headmaster, Rob Duigan, pupils from Crackley Hall’s Eco Committee, and representatives from fellow Foundation senior school Princethorpe College, the invited guests gathered out on the field on Monday 30 June. Mr Duigan began the ceremony by speaking about the school’s long history and pupils then recited poems celebrating trees and the legacy they provide. Mr Duigan then invited Mr Kennedy to officially plant the tree.

Speaking after the event, the Mayor of Kenilworth, James Kennedy, said: "I very much want to encourage tree planting in Kenilworth, so I was honoured to be asked to help plant a native oak on the sports fields at Crackley Hall. Every tree we plant brings benefits for our community both now and in the future and I am sure the school’s pupils will enjoy this tree for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headmaster, Rob Duigan, added, “Crackley Hall School’s predecessor, St Joseph’s Convent School lost its original home in Coventry in the Second World War, its pupils took refuge at Stoneleigh Abbey but at the end of the war they moved to Crackley Hall here in Kenilworth where the school has been based ever since. Oak trees symbolise strength and longevity and traditionally mark 80-year anniversaries so we thought it only fitting that to commemorate the school’s 80 years here at Crackley Hall we should plant an oak tree.”

Oak Tree Planted On Crackley Hall School's Sports Field

As part of the celebrations, every child in the school was treated to a special anniversary oak-leaf biscuit baked by the catering team to commemorate the tree planting.

Crackley Hall’s 80th anniversary celebrations continue later this year when on Saturday 4 October the school is hosting an Open House and Celebratory Brunch where it will be welcoming back former pupils to the school. Everyone with a connection to Crackley Hall School or its predecessor St Joseph’s Convent School is invited and if you are interested in attending please visit: Events | Princethorpe Connect