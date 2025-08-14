Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust celebrates strong A-Level results across both schools

Students at Kenilworth School & Sixth Form collect their a level results

Students across the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust are celebrating another year of impressive A-Level results, with outcomes closely matching pre-pandemic performance levels from 2019.

Strong Academic Performance at Both Schools

At Kenilworth School, students achieved an average grade of ‘B’, maintaining the high standards set in 2019. Notably, 35% of students earned top grades of A–A, while 65% secured grades between A–B.

The Westwood Academy also saw a positive trend, with an average grade of C+, up from a C in 2019. The proportion of students achieving A*–A grades reached 27%, reflecting a steady improvement in academic outcomes.

KMAT students collect their A-Level results

Both schools reported better-than-expected progress from GCSE to A-Level, attributed to high-quality teaching and collaborative efforts between the institutions. Provisional value-added scores—used to measure student progress—stood at +0.43 for Kenilworth School and +0.28 for The Westwood Academy, indicating strong academic growth.

Leaders Applaud Student Success

Sarah Hatch, Headteacher of The Westwood Academy, praised her students’ achievements:

"Our students were thrilled with their A-Level outcomes, which was clear when they were opening their results today. It has been a pleasure to watch our Year 13 students embrace all opportunities that have been offered at Westwood and they are fully deserving of their excellent grades."

Nick Mummery, incoming Head of School at Kenilworth and current Head of Sixth Form, echoed the sentiment:

"I’m very pleased with this year’s results and proud of what our students have achieved. They’ve worked hard alongside their teachers, and today is a reflection of that effort."

Hayden Abbott, CEO of the Trust, extended his congratulations to all students:

"Students from both schools fully deserve the success following their hard work and commitment to their studies. I hope that they will remember the many extra-curricular activities and support provided to them throughout their journey. Good luck to all."

With these results, students are now preparing to embark on their next chapters—whether in higher education, apprenticeships, or the workforce. The Trust’s leadership expressed confidence in their continued success and looks forward to hearing about their future accomplishments.