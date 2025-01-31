Kenilworth school appoints new Pastoral Assistant Head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils and staff at Crackley Hall School will be welcoming a new member of staff to the school’s leadership team after February half term when Mrs Narelle Copland, an experienced teacher and senior leader, will join the school as Assistant Head of Pastoral.

Mrs Copland brings a wealth of experience to her new role having played a significant part in the development and management of a number of primary schools. She joins from Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School in Birmingham where she has held the role of Deputy Head, SENDCo and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead for the last two years. Previously she taught across the primary age range and held a variety of positions at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Coventry, including Key Stage 1 Phase Leader and specialist Dyslexia Teacher.

She has been recognised as an outstanding teacher and is passionate about delivering excellent teaching and learning. As a member of the senior leadership team, she will work closely with the Headmaster, Rob Duigan, and colleagues to ensure that pupils achieve to the very best of their abilities.

Explaining her approach, Narelle Copland, comments, “I want every child to have the opportunity to shine and succeed. My focus will be to nurture the whole child, not only academically but by providing a wealth of experiences and opportunities in a safe and supportive environment. I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to lead on Pastoral at Crackley Hall. I look forward to working with all of the parents and staff, but my main aim will be to engage Crackley’s pupils to help them reach their potential.”

Narelle feels as if she is coming home as she is a past pupil of St Joseph's School (Crackley Hall’s previous name) and remembers her time at the school fondly.

Rob Duigan, comments, “We are delighted that Narelle has accepted the position of Assistant Head Pastoral. Narelle stood out in terms of her wealth of experience, proven leadership skills and an approach to teaching, learning and pastoral care that is fully in tune with Crackley's Catholic ethos and values. We wholeheartedly congratulate Narelle on her appointment, she will further strengthen Crackley's Senior Leadership Team and I wish her well in her new role.”