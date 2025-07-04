Kenilworth School celebrates outstanding achievement in National Foreign Languages Spelling Bee - Final

Madison Runacre, a Year 7 student at Kenilworth School, has claimed First place in the French category of the National Foreign Languages Spelling Bee. The finals were held at the University of Cambridge on June 27, with Madison triumphing over 34 other competitors from schools across England.

The annual Foreign Languages Spelling Bee invites Year 7 students studying French, German, or Spanish to compete in a high-pressure challenge of spelling as many words as possible in their chosen language within one minute. This year, over 17,000 students entered the competition, with Madison and her classmate Oliver Menon securing first and second place in the West Midlands Regional Final to qualify for the national event.

During the final, Madison demonstrated exceptional skill and preparation, advancing to the top four. In front of an audience of around 200, including fellow students, parents, and teachers, she delivered the winning performance, securing the highest score in the French category.

Kenilworth School has a strong tradition of success in the Spelling Bee, having sent students to the National Final every year since 2015. Last year, Isabel Blunt earned second place, further highlighting the school’s commitment to language learning.

Mrs Judith Pollacco (MFL Teacher at Kenilworth School), Madison Runacre, Mr Darren Nicholas (Headteacher of Kenilworth School) Mr Hayden Abbott (CEO Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust)

“I am absolutely delighted to congratulate Madison on this incredible achievement — winning the National Spelling Bee at Cambridge University is a testament to her determination, talent, and the hours of hard work she has clearly put in. She should be so proud of this fantastic achievement,” said Darren Nicholas, Headteacher of Kenilworth School.

“This is an exceptional performance, and Maddison should be truly proud of her achievement in this prestigious event. I would like to thank the Modern Language teachers for their hard work and support for students over the last 10 years in entering students for this annual competition.” added Hayden Abbott, CEO of the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust.

“Madison’s accomplishment showcases the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust’s commitment to fostering academic excellence in language studies across their schools.”