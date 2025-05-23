Kenilworth School students shine at Godiva Calling Under 18s Final
Their band, Five Foot Under, captivated both judges and audience with their original compositions, securing them a coveted spot on the Main Stage at this year's Godiva Festival, scheduled for 4–6 July 2025.
Godiva Calling is a prestigious competition that offers emerging artists from Coventry and Warwickshire the opportunity to showcase their talents and perform at the renowned Godiva Festival. The Under 18s category, managed by Coventry Music, requires participants to perform original music, emphasizing creativity and originality.
The final event featured a diverse lineup of young musicians, all vying for the chance to perform at the festival. Five Foot Under's dynamic performance stood out, earning them accolades and the top prize.
As Five Foot Under gets ready to perform on the Main Stage at the Godiva Festival, they’ll be joining an incredible lineup that includes Grammy-winning electronic sensation Clean Bandit and iconic Birmingham-born BritRock legends Ocean Colour Scene."
