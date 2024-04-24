Key promotions made at University of Warwick Science Park as it focuses on growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Science Park has announced Victoria Lynch as its new Head of Commercial and John Roberts as its new Head of Property.

Both roles are new, and were created as the Science Park embarks on a major plan to grow and enhance its sites in the near future and the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria was previously Centre Manager at the Science Park’s Business Innovation Centre in Binley, where occupancy doubled during her tenure. Prior to that, Victoria had more than seven years’ experience as a manager at Aldi.

From left: Emma Turner, Joseph Dadson, Mark Tock, Kerry Ward, Victoria Lynch, and John Roberts

She will lead on commercial letting of its existing and new buildings, while also hosting viewings for potential new tenants, boosting relationships with current tenants, and connecting more businesses with the talent available at University of Warwick through hiring students or working on research projects.

Victoria said: “I’m delighted to take on this important new role at a key juncture for the Science Park.

“We will enhance the external environment of our sites and the interiors of our many buildings to make the Science Park more attractive than ever to cutting edge companies, improve our business support offering even further, and ensure we are doing everything we can to make tenants’ occupancies at the Science Park as good as they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another key element of my role will be to increase the connections between the Science Park at the University of Warwick.

“Many of our tenants have already benefitted from a highly-skilled intern coming in and making a difference, but there are many more opportunities for our tenants to take advantage of that connection, as well as potentially being partners in future research coming out of the University of Warwick.”

John, who has been involved in property management for 29 years, joined the Science Park on secondment from WMG at the University of Warwick in January 2023 before stepping up into the new role.

He now manages the Science Park’s current property portfolio, identifying and delivering on redevelopment and improvement options along with new sites for expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “After my secondment from the University, I felt being part of the senior management team for the Science Park was an excellent opportunity to fully use my experience from both the public and private sectors to deliver on the future strategy of the business.

“Finding new sites for the Science Park to construct new buildings in attractive locations will be crucial to attracting new tenants, and ensuring its current buildings are still providing the best working environment for both new and existing companies will also be very important.

“I’m excited to get stuck into this role and to enable the Science Park to continue its upward trajectory.”

Further appointments made by the Science Park include Emma Turner, who is now Centre Manager at the Business Innovation Centre after Victoria vacated the role, Joseph Dadson, who becomes Property Surveyor, and Kerry Ward, who is now Administration Coordinator across all its sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Tock, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Warwick Science Park, said: “These are key appointments for the Science Park, which having delivered incredible success in its first 40 years is now focussed on achieving greater things in the coming decade.

“Creating the two new roles of Head of Commercial and Head of Property and hiring Victoria and John will play a vital part of those ambitious growth plans.