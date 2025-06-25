“Kindness and respect are at the heart” of Barby CE Primary School, says SIAMS report

Barby CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), has been praised in a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) for being a place where every individual is “nurtured and celebrated” and “kindness and respect are at the heart.”

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

Following the inspection, the primary school, based in the village of Barby near Rugby, was commended for embedding its Christian vision to “Let your light shine” in every aspect of school life. In addition, the inspection report found that “the school’s vision is embodied by leaders who are unwavering in promoting respect, kindness and inclusion.”

Within the report, it was also noted that “parents and carers agree that pupils leave Barby School with a strong foundation of confidence, knowledge and skills, ready for the next stage of their education.”

Barby CE Primary School vision

Cara Bolton, Interim Headteacher at Barby CE Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection, which reflects how our Christian ethos and values guide everything we do.

“It’s a joy to see our school recognised as a place where everyone can belong, grow and achieve together.”

Other highlights of the report include:

“In this small school, each individual is known and valued. Staff are resolute in creating an inclusive environment where every pupil can thrive. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive personalised support. Their needs are met through high-quality, tailored provision that supports them to be the best that they can be.”

“This positive culture allows both pupils and adults to thrive, fostering a school community of care, respect, and shared values.”

“Staff work diligently to embed school values into daily routines and lessons. The broad and enriching curriculum enables pupils to thrive and apply their learning beyond the classroom.”

“Thoughtfully planned collective worship is inspirational for the school community. Pupils enter the worship space calmly, knowing they will share a significant time together.”

“A wide range of extra-curricular opportunities, such as allotment club and cooking club, provide hands-on learning beyond the classroom... These activities help pupils develop resilience and life skills thus broadening their understanding of the world.”

As part of the report’s conclusions, it was also found that “valued partnerships with the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) as well as with Peterborough Diocese, [and] close links with St Mary’s Church, Barby... strengthen the impact of the Christian vision.” The report stated that “this collective commitment ensures that the school remains a place where everyone feels included, supported and inspired to succeed.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, said: “We’re proud to see Barby CE Primary recognised for its strong sense of care and community. The school’s commitment to respect, kindness and inclusion shines through in every aspect of its work.

“It is also wonderful to see recognition for the benefits of being part of a wider Trust family, working in partnership with other schools and sharing best practice to enable everyone to learn and flourish together.”