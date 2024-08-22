Kineton High School GCSE results 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations to Year 11 2024 at Kineton! We are incredibly proud of your effort, resilience and determination during your time at the school. Results at Kineton have seen record numbers of top grades with almost a quarter of all grades being at 9-7 (or equivalent).

Similarly, 56% of all grades are grade 5 or above, another best for the school. Ms Bridge, Headteacher said, “This is the largest Y11 cohort we have seen at Kineton and they have been a fantastic group of young people. They have been so supportive of the school and each other throughout their time here, despite the difficult times they had having to work at home in Years 8 and 9. Thank you so much to parents and carers for their support and to teachers and staff who’ve worked extremely hard to ensure that every student achieves their best. I wish all our students continued success in the future.”

This year group was the last to sit public examinations in our old building and will be the first Year 12 to start in our brand new school this September; we look forward to welcoming them back in a couple of weeks!

Amazing progress and grades were achieved by the following students: Freddie Reid, Eva White, Lizzie Atherton, Saoirse Carton, Otto Williams, Juliet Harding, Amy Robertson and Dorothy Cahill-Tribe. There were many incredible sets of results but for progress and outcomes, really well done to these students:

Isobel Wilde: 9 grade 9s, and 1 grade 8Richie Mack: 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8Jack McGaw: 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7Oliver Clarke: 5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and a grade 6Ryan Taylor: 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7Joseph Eltringham: 5 grade 9s, 1 grade 7, 2 grade 6s and 2 grade 5sDulcie Pugh: 2 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and a grade 5