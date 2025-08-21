Hayden Owens, Will Clements, Austin Wilkins, Kurt Copson, Sam Hughes-Webbplaceholder image
Kineton High School GCSE results

By Sarah LangridgeEdmunds
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:46 BST
Kineton High School students are celebrating their GCSE results.

The school said: “We are so proud of all our Year 11 students, especially as Covid impacted their Year 6 and Year 7 years so significantly. They are also notable as the first Year 11 to sit GCSEs in our brand new school. Their success is down to their determination and resilience as well as the support of staff and parents.”

67% of students gained a grade 4 or above including English and Maths with 74% of all GCSE grades being 4+

We celebrate the achievement of all students but outstanding grades were achieved by the following:

  • Pola Pawlac gained an incredible 6 Grade 9s, a L2D*, 1 Grade 8, 1 L2D and 1 Grade 7.
  • Rose Palin gained 5 Grade 9s, 8 Grade 8s and a Grade 7.
  • Sam Hughes-Webb gained 3 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s and 4 Grade 7s.
  • Millie Troth gained 1 Grade 9, 2 Grade 8s, 5 Grade 7s and a L2D.
  • Ernie Gray gained 9 Grade 7-9 grades, including 3 Grade 9s.
  • Emily Neath gained 9 Grade 7-9 grades including 2 Grade 9s.

Including those above, we also had a number of students who have made excellent progress. These include Jimmy Bullock, Erin Saunders, Harry Powell, Youssef Ben-Rejeb, Cameron Thomas and Madalyne Summers.

Ms Bridge, Headteacher commented, ‘We are all delighted and pleased that our class of 25 have grown to be such a determined, caring and responsible group of young people who should be proud of their achievements today. We look forward to seeing many of you back in our Sixth Form in September and wish you all the very best in your next phase of education or training.’

