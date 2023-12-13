King Edward VI School in Stratford-upon-Avon has retained its position as the top state school in the West Midlands according to rankings in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide published this weekend, a position it has held since 2018.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school also moved up one place, to ninth, in the UK’s Top 10 Schools, having steadily risen from 93rd place in 2011.

Parent Power, in its 31st edition, is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative annual survey of the country’s best schools. The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A Level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9 to 7, at GCSE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At King Edward VI School, 90% of A Level papers were graded A* to B and 85% of GCSE papers were graded 9 to 7, both record-breaking results for the school.

Parent Power

Bennet Carr, Headmaster said“It’s obviously very gratifying for us to be ranked so highly again but any plaudits we receive are down to the collective hard work and dedication of our students. These were the first public examinations with normal grading since the pandemic and for them to achieve record results in these circumstances was quite remarkable.

"It is a tribute to both their hard work and dedication, as well as that of their teachers who have prepared and taught them so effectively. We should also not lose sight of the fact that a great deal of the holistic education we aim to provide cannot be measured by grades.