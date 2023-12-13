King Edward VI School named top state school in the West Midlands
The school also moved up one place, to ninth, in the UK’s Top 10 Schools, having steadily risen from 93rd place in 2011.
Parent Power, in its 31st edition, is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative annual survey of the country’s best schools. The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A Level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9 to 7, at GCSE.
At King Edward VI School, 90% of A Level papers were graded A* to B and 85% of GCSE papers were graded 9 to 7, both record-breaking results for the school.
Bennet Carr, Headmaster said“It’s obviously very gratifying for us to be ranked so highly again but any plaudits we receive are down to the collective hard work and dedication of our students. These were the first public examinations with normal grading since the pandemic and for them to achieve record results in these circumstances was quite remarkable.
"It is a tribute to both their hard work and dedication, as well as that of their teachers who have prepared and taught them so effectively. We should also not lose sight of the fact that a great deal of the holistic education we aim to provide cannot be measured by grades.
"I would therefore like to recognise the superb commitment our students and staff make to the wider life of the School. These activities are crucially important but are less easily accounted for in league tables”.