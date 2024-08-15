King Henry VIII School - A Level Results 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top university places for King Henry’s lifesavers and robot champs.

There are soaring heart rates at Coventry’s King Henry VIII School as A level grades are collected today (15 August). Luckily there are a team of would-be medics on hand, as an impressive seven pupils have won places on courses to study Medicine, including Raunak and Menagaa, who are heading to Oxford University.

Also picking up his white coat is Sandeep, who studied for 5 A levels whilst also having the responsibility of being a young carer. Sandeep has been honoured in the Houses of Parliament for his contribution to the National Citizenship Service.

An additional four pupils have secured Oxbridge places, Hubert, Hemish, Aneel and Belle. In addition to the outstanding medical successes, the school is rapidly making a name for itself in Robotics and Computer Science, with its team currently holding the world championship in the Vex Robotics Competition, where they beat more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries. Members of the team have been awarded prestigious places including Surith, who will read aeronautical engineering at Imperial College after achieving three A* and an A.

Also winning a place at a top institution is Yasmin, who will be studying illustration at Falmouth, ranked first for Art.

“I’m delighted with this year’s results, which have seen a 100 per cent pass rate, and just under 70 per cent of entries gaining top A*/B grades,” said Headmaster Philip Dearden. “It’s wonderful to see the range of courses and institutions our young people are heading to – between them we’ll be seeing them saving lives, creating engineering wizardry, wowing in concert halls and art galleries, leading our diplomatic efforts, and heading up the big businesses of the future. I couldn’t be more proud,” he says.

40% A*/A 69% A*/B 6 Pupils gained Oxbridge places