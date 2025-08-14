King’s High celebrates A Level, EPQ and Degree Apprenticeships success

Students at King’s High School, Warwick, celebrated excellent A Level results today with around half of all entries awarded the top A*-A grades.

Year 13 students achieved superb outcomes this year and are now looking forward to taking up top university places and degree apprenticeships.

The majority of students achieved places at their first choice and Russell Group universities. The range of destinations and courses is particularly impressive with students going on to read Medicine, Law, Architecture, Motorsport Engineering, Veterinary Medicine, Archaeology and Anthropology, Dentistry, Neuroscience and much more. Some of their destinations include Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, Durham, St Andrews and Edinburgh.

Across the curriculum, there have been some exceptional outcomes. For the EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) 92% of students achieved A* and A grades. In A levels, 82% of Art students achieved A* and A grades, 80% of English Literature students, three quarters of Computer Science students and two-thirds of French students achieved A*-A grades.

King's High School, Warwick celebrated their Upper Sixth leavers.

This was also a record-breaking year for the number of students achieving prestigious degree apprenticeships, securing places at top companies including Jaguar Land Rover, HSBC, UCB, Leonardo, Williams Racing F1, Arcadis and Morgan Sindall.

Aspiring engineers are particularly well represented this year: one student who achieved 4A*s is going to Oxford to read Engineering; another with 2A*s and 2 A grades is going to Manchester to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a year in industry. One student with the same grades will study Engineering at Sheffield, another with A*AA is going to study Mechanical Engineering at Edinburgh and finally, a student with 3 A*s and an A grade will explore Electronic Engineering on a degree apprenticeship with Leonardo.

In other disciplines, one student with 3 A*s will study Medieval and Modern Languages at Cambridge; another with 2 A*s and an A will study History at Durham and another with the same grades will study Music at Oxford. One student, who came to the school from Ukraine, achieved A*AB and heads to Bath to read Biology.

Dr Stephen Burley, Head Master, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Year 13 students. They have worked incredibly hard and have been rewarded with strong results and exciting future destinations.

King's High students celebrated their excellent results.

"They are a fantastic cohort and it was a special moment to come together today to congratulate them. They all have very bright futures ahead of them and I was very pleased to see so many students taking up prestigious degree apprenticeships.”

Deputy Head (Academic), Dr Philip Seal commented: “We could not be more proud of this outstanding year group, who have achieved excellent results and will go on to a range of hugely exciting post-A Level courses. We wish them every success as they prepare to enter the next chapter of their lives and know that they will go on to do exciting and wonderful things.”

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Mr Richard Nicholson, stated: “At each of our schools across the Foundation, our aim is to provide a first-class education that enables our pupils to maximise their potential and succeed in whatever avenue they choose once they leave us.

"I am therefore delighted to see that our Upper Sixth pupils have once again excelled this year, achieving an outstanding set of results. These achievements enable our pupils to take up wonderful opportunities, for the vast majority at Russell Group universities and other notable institutions including music conservatoires, competitive degree apprenticeships, and more.

"We wish all of our Upper Sixth leavers the very best in the next stage of their lives and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make on the world around them.”