King's High celebrates excellent A Level results

Sixth Formers at King’s High School, Warwick, registered an excellent set of A Level results this year and are looking forward to top university places and prestigious degree apprenticeships. We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that has led to such excellent results, with around half of all grades awarded at A*-A.

Dr Stephen Burley, Head Master, said, ‘I am delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Upper Sixth students. They have done so well and worked incredibly hard. They are a fantastic cohort and it was a special moment to come together today to congratulate them. They all have very bright futures ahead of them.'

There was success across the range of subject areas. In Art, 92% of students achieved A* or A grades, and in History 81% of students achieved these top grades. In English Literature, Drama, DT, Art, Latin and Music, all students achieved A*-B grades. Students in Physics, RS, English Language, Psychology and Drama achieved more than 60% A*-A grades.

Pupils are now looking ahead to a range of exciting future pathways, with the large majority achieving places at their first choice and Russell Group universities. The range of destinations and courses is particularly impressive, with students going on to read Medicine, Law, Aeronautical Engineering, Computer Science, Social Anthropology, International Relations and much more. Psychology was the most popular course choice, with Durham, Exeter, Nottingham and Leeds being the most popular destinations. One student who achieved 2 A*s and an A is heading to York to read English Literature and another, who achieved 4 A*s is going to study Computer Science and Maths at Lancaster. One student is taking up a prestigious degree apprenticeship at Deloitte.

Head of Sixth Form, Ms Celia Tedd, commented, ‘We wish all our leavers well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. Our Upper Sixth have worked extremely hard for their A Level success, and I hope they are feeling every bit as proud of themselves as we all are of them.’

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Mr Richard Nicholson, stated, 'Upper Sixth pupils across our Foundation schools have once again excelled, leaving us with both outstanding results and important skills to enable them to thrive beyond our doors. They leave us with our thanks for all they have brought to our communities and our good wishes for the future. We look forward to following their journeys in this next stage of their life and seeing the impact they have on the world around them.'