King's High: Eggstronauts blast off
Ahead of the launch event, The Eggstronauts performed a swing test to check the aerodynamics and balance, with the rocket soaring to an altitude of circa 600 feet, with the payload of an egg remaining undamaged but with some tweaks to be made!
Adjustments made, the team arrived in Chippenham and prepared for launch, and this time the rocket soared to an impressive altitude of 738 feet at an incredible top speed of 172mph! And, crucially, the egg payload remained unscathed!
The Rocket Club at King's High consists of a team of Lower Sixth Physics students who have worked together under the guidance of expert, Mr Tarver, and Head of Science, Mrs Sims, to research, design and build the next generation of rockets. These are not your average school rockets – no foot pumps or alka-seltzer involved – but much larger in scale, requiring a special launch site.
The team have entered the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKROC) 2024. UKROC aims to engage young engineers with practical experience of executing complex missions. It's an exciting way to learn more about maths and science, and the UK winners will compete against teams from France, the USA and Japan at the International Finals at the Farnborough Airshow in July. Continue to watch this space!