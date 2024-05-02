King's High: Eggstronauts blast off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the launch event, The Eggstronauts performed a swing test to check the aerodynamics and balance, with the rocket soaring to an altitude of circa 600 feet, with the payload of an egg remaining undamaged but with some tweaks to be made!

Adjustments made, the team arrived in Chippenham and prepared for launch, and this time the rocket soared to an impressive altitude of 738 feet at an incredible top speed of 172mph! And, crucially, the egg payload remained unscathed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocket Club at King's High consists of a team of Lower Sixth Physics students who have worked together under the guidance of expert, Mr Tarver, and Head of Science, Mrs Sims, to research, design and build the next generation of rockets. These are not your average school rockets – no foot pumps or alka-seltzer involved – but much larger in scale, requiring a special launch site.

The King's High Eggstronauts