King's High named Top Independent School in The Sunday Times' Schools Guide 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
King's High School, Warwick has been named as the number one, highest-achieving Independent School in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, according to the coveted Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide 2024.
Ranked for academic excellence, King's High has also scooped fourth position in the entire West Midlands region of Independent Schools. This accolade is testament to King’s High’s outstanding results and ground-breaking, award-winning courses, such as the Global Changemaker, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programmes, designed to equip their ‘Changemakers of the Future’ with key skills for our changing world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dr Burley, Head Master, commented 'We were all thrilled to hear the news from The Sunday Times. To be ranked the top independent school in Warwickshire and Worcestershire is a tremendous achievement and reflects so positively on the hard work of our whole community. I couldn't be more proud.'
Now in its 31st year of publication, the prestigious Sunday Times' Parent Power report is one of the most authoritative guides to Britain’s highest-achieving schools in both the state and independent sectors.