King’s High students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

King's High School students celebrate on GCSE results day.

Students at King’s High School, Warwick are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results today. Over 30% of all grades awarded were at the very top grade 9, with over 56% at grades 9-8. Across all Year 11 results, 78% of all grades were 9-7, and of the 118 students in the year group, 38% achieved all grades 9-7.

The school is incredibly proud of the dedication, commitment, and scholarship that have led to such stellar outcomes, as the students celebrate today and look ahead to their Sixth Form studies. The value-added scores for the year group, reflecting the progress they have made from Year 7 to GCSE results, break new records for the school.

Dr Burley, Head Master, said, "I couldn’t be more proud of our Year 11 students. A King’s High education is about far more than GCSE results, but it is nonetheless very important to celebrate the hard work and scholarship within our community. Huge congratulations to all our students who collected their GCSE results today - it was very special to share in their celebrations. I was particularly thrilled to see new records set for our school for the progress our students have made since joining King’s High. It reflects so positively on the hard work of our students and the dedication and expertise of our staff."

Nearly four in every five grades were at grades 9-7, with 94% of Music and 93% of RS grades at 9-7. In English Language, 70% of grades were at 9-8 with 68% of English Literature and 78% of Drama grades at 9-8 too. Every student in German achieved grades 9-7 with 90% at grades 9-8. In Maths, an impressive 59% of students achieved the top two grades.

Students were also awarded grades on the school’s new Future Ready Courses, innovative alternatives to GCSEs with a broader range of assessment methods. Following two years’ study of modules including entrepreneurship, climate change, sustainable engineering, social justice, data analysis, global perspectives, law, and neuroscience, students celebrated outstanding results on our Global Changemaker and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programmes.

Deputy Head Academic, Dr Philip Seal, commented, "We are delighted with these excellent results. They are a testament yet again to the care of our teachers and the dedication and talent of our pupils. Behind the data are individual stories of hard work and determination. We look forward to well-deserved celebrations and to seeing our pupils go on to make a positive difference during their Sixth Form years and beyond."

Richard Nicholson, Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, reflected on results for pupils across the Foundation:

“Today, we celebrate our Year 11 pupils across the Foundation as they attain an excellent set of GCSE results.

Their outstanding achievements, across a wide range of subjects, are testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication they have shown throughout their studies. We now look forward to seeing their continued progress along the next stage of their journey with us, as well as welcoming new pupils who are joining us for their sixth form studies. I have no doubt that they will all excel, and importantly, contribute significantly to their schools and the wider community.”