King's High, Warwick: Independent Senior School of the Year Finalist
King's High, Warwick has been selected as a finalist in the Tes Schools Awards 2024 for Independent Senior School of the Year.
Known as the Oscars of Education, the prestigious Tes Awards celebrate excellence throughout the education sector.
Dr Stephen Burley, Head Master, commented, 'This is a major accolade in the country’s most prestigious school awards competition and again places us among the very top schools nationally. Following on from being announced Senior School of the Year 2021-2022 by the Independent Schools Association and winning the ISA National Award for Future Readiness earlier this year, I hope that the whole King’s High community can take enormous pride in the achievement in this year’s Tes Awards.'
The winner will be announced at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane on 21 June.