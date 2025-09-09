King's High, Warwick is a finalist in the ISOTY Awards 2025

King's High is recognised as a Finalist in the ISOTY Awards

News just in! King's High are are thrilled to announce that King’s High has been named a Finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2025, in the category of Regional Independent School of the Year: Central.

Situated in the heart of Warwickshire, King’s High proudly reflects the energy of the region – built on innovation and creativity. The school sets the standard for what modern education can achieve through future-ready innovation informed by our regional setting. King's High are the only school regionally to offer Engineering as a distinct discipline, in addition to Science; and the only school regionally to offer a range of powerful GCSE alternative courses, using varied ‘real-world’ assessment methods, to explore future-facing content including Sustainable Engineering, Data Analysis, Social Justice and Climate Change. With record exam results, a significant strength from ISI for student changemaking, a national award for Future Readiness and Tatler’s Best Head of a Public School Award, King’s High is pioneering a new future for educational innovation.

Strong links with the Midlands’ thriving automotive and tech sectors – including partnerships with JLR, Dyson, and Leonardo Helicopters – empower students – the Changemakers of the future – to take on ambitious STEM projects, from building race cars and repairing jet engines to launching rockets.

At the same time, King's High's commitment to social responsibility runs deep. From weekly volunteering in local hospitals, care homes, and special schools, to hosting inclusive programmes for children with disabilities, students live out the ethos of changemaking every day.

With record numbers of entries and exceptionally high-quality submissions this year, being named a Finalist is a remarkable achievement – a true testament to the dedication of the entire King’s High community.