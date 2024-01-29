Labour’s parliamentary candidate in hot seat at Monks Kirby school visit
Children at a Monks Kirby school put a special guest in the hot seat during a recent visit.
Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the Rugby constituency, John Slinger, enjoyed a trip to The Revel C of E Primary School, to talk to Year 5 and Year 6 children.
He said: “The Junior Leadership Team of the school invited me to speak to them about democracy and my role. It was an honour to visit this thriving primary school in the constituency I hope to represent.
"I said to the children that the most important visit any politician can make is to a school, because schoolchildren are the future of our country and of our democracy.“The children gave me great confidence that our democracy is in safe hands. They asked brilliant questions including what my policy priorities would be if I were fortunate enough to be elected as MP, how I would tackle some people not having enough to eat and how I would make sure there was more money available for education.”
Headteacher, Patrick Luke said: “My role as head of school, and the role of all the team at The Revel is to prepare our children to be positive members of their communities, and John's visit has supported this greatly.
“The children have thought deeply and have critically considered local, national and international issues thanks to this visit. Part of our curriculum is to teach British values, and John has helped here too, bringing learning to life.”