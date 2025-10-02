Languages inspired bake-off at AVS

Over £230 raised for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning!

Year 7 and Year 8 students at The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College were invited to bake or decorate a languages-inspired cake as part of the Council of Europe’s European Day of Languages.

Almost fifty students donned their oven gloves or spent time icing cakes as part of the day’s celebrations, which coincided with Macmillan Cancer Support’s coffee morning.

Year 7 student Sami opted to follow a Czech inspired-bublanina recipe. A fellow Year 7 student, Borys, baked cupcakes adorned with the Poland flag, and Emili expertly iced the Union Flag onto her cake. Year 8 students Liana and Lara used icing to create the intricate Slovakian and Greek flags on their cakes.

Year 7 students with their languages-inspired cakes

At break time all the cakes, bakes, and sweet treats were sliced up by the school’s Year 11 senior leadership team, who served the cakes to their classmates and teachers, helping to raise vital funds which will go towards supporting the 3.5 million people in the UK living with cancer.

Speaking about the event, headteacher Blake Francis commented: "It was brilliant to see how many students took time to create an entry into our cake competition. The standard of baking and decorating would be worthy of a handshake in the Great British Bake Off tent. From pastries and cupcakes to flags and cultural scenes, all were created, sold, and very much enjoyed!”

About AVS

The Avon Valley School a­­nd Performing Arts College is a popular and oversubscribed 11-16 school situated in Newbold, Rugby, which is led by Headteacher, Blake Francis. With 1100 students on roll, the school, which is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted, is housed in a state-of-the-art building that opened in 2007. The school gained its P­­erforming Arts Status in 2004, and prides itself on giving students the opportunity to perform and gain confidence through the arts; productions have included Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, and Mary Poppins.